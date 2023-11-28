Will Cole McWard score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Cole McWard score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

McWard 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of five games last season, McWard scored -- and it was just the one goal.

McWard produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, allowing 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

