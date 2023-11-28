Will Conor Garland find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 14:18 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

