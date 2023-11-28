Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Dakota Joshua find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Joshua has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Joshua has no points on the power play.
- Joshua averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
