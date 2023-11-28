For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Eeli Tolvanen a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:16 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:58 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 15:00 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

