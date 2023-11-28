The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • In six of 22 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.
  • Pettersson's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:30 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

