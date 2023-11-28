The Vancouver Canucks, with Elias Pettersson, take the ice Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pettersson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Elias Pettersson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pettersson has a point in 16 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 40% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 29 Points 11 8 Goals 2 21 Assists 9

