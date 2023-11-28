Should you bet on Filip Hronek to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

  • Hronek has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • On the power play, Hronek has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:31 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

