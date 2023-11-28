Should you bet on Filip Hronek to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Hronek has accumulated two goals and six assists.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.