The Vancouver Canucks, Filip Hronek among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hronek's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Hronek vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Hronek has a goal in two of 22 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 17 of 22 games this season, Hronek has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in 16 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hronek Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 5 22 Points 2 2 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.