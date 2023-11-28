Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Ian Cole going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Cole stats and insights
- Cole is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- Cole has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
