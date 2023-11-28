On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

Mikheyev has scored in six of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 2 0 13:48 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

