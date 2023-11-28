Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev stats and insights
- Mikheyev has scored in six of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Mikheyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|2
|0
|13:48
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
