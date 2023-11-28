Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. There are prop bets for Mikheyev available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in six of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has a point in 10 of 18 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 18 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Mikheyev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 1 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

