Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
When the Vancouver Canucks play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will J.T. Miller find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Ducks?
Miller stats and insights
- In 13 of 22 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play, Miller has accumulated six goals and nine assists.
- He has a 27.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|20:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|23:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|20:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
