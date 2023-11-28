The Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Considering a wager on Miller in the Canucks-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

J.T. Miller vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 13 of 22 games this season, Miller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Miller has a point in 17 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points 10 times.

Miller has an assist in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 33 Points 7 13 Goals 5 20 Assists 2

