Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) and the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Kraken are -185 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Blackhawks (+150) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played eight games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Kraken have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-3).

This season the Blackhawks have six wins in the 19 games in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has had moneyline odds set at -185 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago is 6-9 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 7-2-1 6.3 3.00 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.00 3.50 7 21.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.00 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.00 3.50 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

