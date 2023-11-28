Kraken vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
The Kraken have put up a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 35 in that time. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (21.2% success rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Blackhawks 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have finished 3-5-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 8-9-5.
- Seattle is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-6-1.
- Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals 12 times, and are 8-1-3 in those games (to record 19 points).
- In the seven games when Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-2 to record eight points.
- In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 5-2-3 (13 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 2-7-1 to register five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|26th
|2.77
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|29th
|23rd
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|3.68
|29th
|25th
|29.3
|Shots
|27.7
|30th
|9th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|28th
|8th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|9.68%
|31st
|26th
|73.85%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.67%
|22nd
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
