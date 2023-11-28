The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The Kraken have put up a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 35 in that time. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (21.2% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Blackhawks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+145)

Blackhawks (+145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have finished 3-5-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 8-9-5.

Seattle is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-6-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 12 times, and are 8-1-3 in those games (to record 19 points).

In the seven games when Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-2 to record eight points.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 5-2-3 (13 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 2-7-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 26th 2.77 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 23rd 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 25th 29.3 Shots 27.7 30th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 8th 23.53% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 26th 73.85% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 22nd

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

