The Seattle Kraken (8-9-5) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) at United Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-175) Blackhawks (+145) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won three of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 22 games this season.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 61 (23rd) Goals 49 (30th) 76 (29th) Goals Allowed 70 (22nd) 16 (11th) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 17 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-3-3 overall.

Seattle hit the over in seven of its past 10 games.

The Kraken have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Kraken are ranked 23rd in the league with 61 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Kraken rank 29th in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (76 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 27th in goal differential at -15.

