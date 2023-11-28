Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Blackhawks on November 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Vince Dunn, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Seattle Kraken-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Dunn has been a major player for Seattle this season, with 19 points in 22 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has seven goals and 12 assists to total 19 points (0.9 per game).
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Jaden Schwartz has scored eight goals and added seven assists through 22 games for Seattle.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 17 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.5%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 12 points this season, with four goals and eight assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
