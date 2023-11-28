Player prop betting options for Vince Dunn, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Seattle Kraken-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Dunn has been a major player for Seattle this season, with 19 points in 22 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has seven goals and 12 assists to total 19 points (0.9 per game).

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jaden Schwartz has scored eight goals and added seven assists through 22 games for Seattle.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.5 per game) and collected seven assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 17 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.5%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 12 points this season, with four goals and eight assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

