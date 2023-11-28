Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Does a wager on Beniers intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Beniers has a goal in three of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Beniers has a point in seven games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Beniers has an assist in five of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Beniers goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 3 10 Points 3 3 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

