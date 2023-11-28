Can we anticipate Nils Aman lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 68 games last season, Aman scored -- but just one goal each time.

Aman produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.

The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

