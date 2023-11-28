Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
Can we anticipate Nils Aman lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aman 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 68 games last season, Aman scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Aman produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
- The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.