Can we anticipate Nils Aman lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In four of 68 games last season, Aman scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • Aman produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
  • The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

