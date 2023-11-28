Will Nils Hoglander light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoglander stats and insights

Hoglander has scored in seven of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

Hoglander averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 29.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:39 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:10 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 9:46 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.