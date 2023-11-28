Can we count on Noah Juulsen scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0 10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

