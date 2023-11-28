Will Phillip Di Giuseppe light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 14:39 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.