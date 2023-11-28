Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 28?
Can we anticipate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Bellemare has zero points on the power play.
- Bellemare's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Bellemare recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
