In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Quinn Hughes to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 14 assists.

Hughes averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:36 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 29:24 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 28:37 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

