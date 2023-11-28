Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Does a bet on Hughes interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Hughes has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in 18 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 22 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 33 Points 5 8 Goals 0 25 Assists 5

