In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Teddy Blueger to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Blueger scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

Blueger's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.