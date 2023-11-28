For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tyler Myers a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Myers stats and insights

  • Myers has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Myers' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:37 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:29 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.