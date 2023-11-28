Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 28?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tyler Myers a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Myers stats and insights
- Myers has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Myers' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|18:37
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
