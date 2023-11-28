The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dunn's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Vince Dunn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In three of 22 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 14 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Dunn has an assist in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 70 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 3 19 Points 2 3 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

