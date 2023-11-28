In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Will Borgen to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 70 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:47 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

