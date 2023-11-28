Yanni Gourde will be among those in action Tuesday when his Seattle Kraken play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Prop bets for Gourde are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Yanni Gourde vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In four of 22 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 22 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Gourde has an assist in six of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Gourde goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 70 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 22 Games 2 11 Points 3 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

