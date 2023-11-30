When the Vancouver Canucks play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Kuzmenko has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Kuzmenko averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 56 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.