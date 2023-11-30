Andrei Kuzmenko will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kuzmenko's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 13:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In three of 20 games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Kuzmenko has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 3 14 Points 5 3 Goals 3 11 Assists 2

