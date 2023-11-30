Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Tanev a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Tanev has zero points on the power play.
- Tanev's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|3:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Away
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
