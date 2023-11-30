Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brian Dumoulin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- Dumoulin has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
