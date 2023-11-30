For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brian Dumoulin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

