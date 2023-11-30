Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights play on Thursday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In Boeser's 23 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 23 games this year, Boeser has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 23 games this year, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Boeser goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 26 Points 2 17 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

