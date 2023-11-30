Ahead of a Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Carson Soucy D Out Foot

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the top-scoring team in the NHL with 91 total goals (4.0 per game on seven assists per contest).

It has a league-best goal differential of +34.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 71 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

Vegas gives up only 2.4 goals per game (56 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6

