Canucks vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 30
Ahead of a Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) are monitoring four players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the top-scoring team in the NHL with 91 total goals (4.0 per game on seven assists per contest).
- It has a league-best goal differential of +34.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 71 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- Vegas gives up only 2.4 goals per game (56 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.