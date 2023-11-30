How to Watch the Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.
You can follow the action on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS as the Canucks square off against the Golden Knights.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the NHL with 91 total goals (4.0 per game on seven assists per outing).
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|23
|13
|22
|35
|12
|10
|55.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|23
|8
|25
|33
|17
|13
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|23
|9
|21
|30
|9
|13
|50.9%
|Brock Boeser
|23
|17
|9
|26
|10
|9
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|23
|2
|21
|23
|21
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede only 2.4 goals per game (56 in total), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- With 71 goals (3.1 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's seventh-best offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|23
|10
|11
|21
|11
|14
|58.7%
|Jack Eichel
|23
|8
|13
|21
|16
|26
|46.1%
|Mark Stone
|23
|6
|13
|19
|13
|22
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|23
|9
|5
|14
|12
|15
|25%
