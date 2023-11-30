The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, second place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, first) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Canucks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the NHL with 91 total goals (4.0 per game on seven assists per outing).

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 23 13 22 35 12 10 55.1% Quinn Hughes 23 8 25 33 17 13 - Elias Pettersson 23 9 21 30 9 13 50.9% Brock Boeser 23 17 9 26 10 9 16.7% Filip Hronek 23 2 21 23 21 4 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede only 2.4 goals per game (56 in total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

With 71 goals (3.1 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's seventh-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players