Thursday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 17 of 23 games this season.

The Canucks have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-3).

The Golden Knights have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vancouver is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).

Vegas' moneyline odds have been +105 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 7-3-0 6.5 3.2 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.2 2.9 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-7 3-7-0 6.2 2.2 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.2 2.4 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-6 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

