The Western Conference's second-ranked squad, the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1), host the top-ranked team in the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4), on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

The Canucks' offense has totaled 32 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 29 goals. They have had 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (25.7%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

Canucks (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Canucks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime contests as part of a 15-7-1 overall record.

In the seven games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (good for seven points).

Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Canucks are 14-3-1 in the 18 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 29 points).

In the six games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-1-1 to record nine points.

When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 6-4-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 2nd 3.96 Goals Scored 3.09 18th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.43 2nd 25th 29.4 Shots 31.2 14th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 3rd 29.76% Power Play % 20.73% 15th 22nd 76.39% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 7th

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

