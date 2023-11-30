Canucks vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Western Conference's second-ranked squad, the Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1), host the top-ranked team in the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4), on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
The Canucks' offense has totaled 32 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 29 goals. They have had 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (25.7%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Golden Knights 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Canucks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks are 1-1-2 in overtime contests as part of a 15-7-1 overall record.
- In the seven games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (good for seven points).
- Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Canucks are 14-3-1 in the 18 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 29 points).
- In the six games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-1-1 to record nine points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 9-3-1 (19 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 6-4-0 (12 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|2nd
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|18th
|4th
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.43
|2nd
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|31.2
|14th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|13th
|3rd
|29.76%
|Power Play %
|20.73%
|15th
|22nd
|76.39%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|7th
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
