The Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and the Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Vancouver, J.T. Miller has 35 points in 23 games (13 goals, 22 assists).

Hughes has eight goals and 25 assists, equaling 33 points (1.4 per game).

Elias Pettersson's 30 points this season are via nine goals and 21 assists.

In eight games, Casey DeSmith's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 22 goals (3.06 goals against average) and has racked up 205 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel's eight goals and 13 assists in 23 matchups give him 21 points on the season.

With 21 total points (0.9 per game), including 10 goals and 11 assists through 23 contests, Karlsson is pivotal for Vegas' attack.

This season, Mark Stone has scored six goals and contributed 13 assists for Vegas, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league), with 276 total saves, while giving up 25 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 5-3-2 record between the posts for Vegas this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 2nd 3.96 Goals Scored 3.09 18th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.43 2nd 24th 29.4 Shots 31.2 14th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.2 14th 4th 29.76% Power Play % 20.73% 15th 22nd 76.39% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.