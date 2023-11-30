Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks (second at 15-7-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 14-5-4), square off on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won nine of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- Vancouver is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- Vancouver's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|91 (1st)
|Goals
|71 (7th)
|57 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|56 (6th)
|25 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (8th)
|17 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (5th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Vancouver has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
- Seven of Vancouver's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks are scoring two fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 91 this season.
- The Canucks are ranked ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game).
- Their +34 goal differential is the best in the league.
