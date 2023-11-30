Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks (second at 15-7-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 14-5-4), square off on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won nine of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

Vancouver is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Vancouver's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.

Canucks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 91 (1st) Goals 71 (7th) 57 (9th) Goals Allowed 56 (6th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 17 (8th) 17 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (5th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vancouver has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Seven of Vancouver's last 10 games hit the over.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are scoring two fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 91 this season.

The Canucks are ranked ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game).

Their +34 goal differential is the best in the league.

