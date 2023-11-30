Player props are listed for J.T. Miller and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Miller has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 35 points in 23 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Quinn Hughes has eight goals and 25 assists to total 33 points (1.4 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Elias Pettersson has scored nine goals and added 21 assists through 23 games for Vancouver.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel's 21 points are important for Vegas. He has put up eight goals and 13 assists in 23 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8 at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

William Karlsson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 21 total points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 23 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4

