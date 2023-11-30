Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Golden Knights on November 30, 2023
Player props are listed for J.T. Miller and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Miller has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 35 points in 23 games.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Quinn Hughes has eight goals and 25 assists to total 33 points (1.4 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|3
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Elias Pettersson has scored nine goals and added 21 assists through 23 games for Vancouver.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Eichel's 21 points are important for Vegas. He has put up eight goals and 13 assists in 23 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
William Karlsson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 21 total points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 23 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
