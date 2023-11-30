Will Colby Parkinson find his way into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys play in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's stat line shows 14 grabs for 150 yards. He posts 15 yards receiving per game.

Parkinson, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0

