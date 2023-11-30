Will Cole McWard Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 30?
Can we expect Cole McWard lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Cole McWard score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
McWard 2022-23 stats and insights
- McWard scored in one of five games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- McWard produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.
Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
