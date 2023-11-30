Can we expect Cole McWard lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole McWard score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

McWard 2022-23 stats and insights

McWard scored in one of five games last season, and it was just a single goal.

McWard produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

