D.K. Metcalf will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Metcalf has caught 43 passes on 80 targets for a team-best 678 yards and three scores. He averages 67.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Metcalf and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Metcalf vs. the Cowboys

Metcalf vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 167.2 passing yards per game given up by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Seahawks vs Cowboys on Fubo!

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Metcalf with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in six of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Metcalf has 21.4% of his team's target share (80 targets on 373 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.5 yards per target (36th in NFL play), picking up 678 yards on 80 passes thrown his way.

Metcalf has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (15.8%).

With 14 red zone targets, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 29.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.