D'Wayne Eskridge was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Eskridge's stats on this page.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Will Dissly (DNP/hip): 10 Rec; 108 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 10 Rec; 108 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Eskridge 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 0 0 0 0

Eskridge Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Browns 0 0 0 Week 11 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 12 49ers 0 0 0

