For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Dakota Joshua a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

  • Joshua has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Joshua has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:10 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:34 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:11 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

