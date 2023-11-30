For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Elias Pettersson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson has scored in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:33 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.