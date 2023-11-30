Elias Pettersson will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Pettersson in that upcoming Canucks-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:51 per game on the ice, is +3.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pettersson has a point in 17 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 13 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Pettersson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 30 Points 3 9 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

