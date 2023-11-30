Filip Hronek will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Hronek's props? Here is some information to help you.

Filip Hronek vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:35 per game on the ice, is +14.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 23 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 18 of 23 games this year, Hronek has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in 17 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Hronek hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 23 Points 1 2 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

